Apple’s next affordable iPhone has been in the rumour mill for a long time, with leaks suggesting different aspects that we might see on the fourth-generation iPhone SE. Some recent reports have pointed out that the iPhone SE 4 will look more like the upcoming iPhone 16, but older reports have unanimously claimed that Apple is going for an iPhone 14-like look for the iPhone SE 4. In line with the latter, the latest leak has offered our clearest look at the fourth-generation iPhone SE.

91Mobiles claims to have procured what look like new CAD renders of the iPhone SE 4. Going by these files, it is clear that the iPhone SE will borrow the iPhone 14 design. That means a 6.1-inch display with a notch on the top, housing all the sensors and the FaceTime camera. That, if true, could mark a significant jump in the design of Apple’s affordable iPhone, the existing model of which has a 4.7-inch screen with a Home button.

For a while, the rumours have hinted at the notch display design for the iPhone SE 4. However, more recently, some tipsters were sure the fourth-generation iPhone SE would ditch the notch and adopt the Dynamic Island in what could be a design similar to that of this year’s iPhone 16. But that may be less likely going by Apple’s track record.

iPhone SE 4 design

The back of the iPhone SE 4 shows a cutout for just one camera — something that has been consistent in every leak so far. According to the 91Mobiles report, the iPhone SE 4 will be 7.3mm thick and feature a USB-C port, instead of Lightning. That makes sense from the manufacturing point of view because Apple has already made the switch and teetering between the two designs does not sound practical.

Another rumour said the iPhone SE 4 will have the Action Button, which debuted on last year’s iPhone 15 Pro. Even this may be unlikely because offering a feature that is exclusive to Pro models on an SE model would be a stretch for Apple. Moreover, the latest CAD renders do not show any Action Button on the frame of the device.

For now, there is no information on when Apple is planning to launch the fourth-generation iPhone SE. If its development is well on track, we will not see the release before 2025.