Apple iPhone Fold price tipped before launch, could go up to Rs 2.7 lakh

iPhone Fold leak: Apple’s foldable iPhone has been in leaks for a while now, and the latest updates are mostly around pricing. The device, which is being referred to as the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, could end up being one of the most expensive iPhones so far. Also Read: iPhones are the hardest phones to repair right now, says study

Based on recent reports, the price could go beyond Rs 2 lakh in India. That already puts it much higher than the current lineup and closer to other foldable phones in the premium segment. Nothing has been confirmed yet by Apple, but the numbers being discussed are fairly consistent across leaks. Also Read: Apple’s next MacBook Neo may bring A19 Pro chip and more RAM

iPhone Fold price leaks

The base model is expected to start at over $2,000 globally. When you factor in taxes and pricing in India, this could translate to somewhere around Rs 2.1 lakh. Also Read: iOS 27 update may turn Siri into a smarter AI assistant

There are also different storage options being mentioned. The 256GB version is likely to be the entry point, while 512GB and 1TB variants could go much higher. The top-end version could be close to Rs 2.7 lakh, based on current estimates.

iPhone Fold launch timeline

The foldable iPhone is expected to arrive in 2026. Some reports point to a September window, similar to how Apple usually schedules its launches. That said, there is no official confirmation yet, so this is still based on what is coming through leaks and reports.

What the phone could look like

The design is expected to follow a book-style fold, which is already common in this category. Reports suggest a smaller outer display and a larger inner screen once you open the device.

The outer screen could be around 5.5-inch, while the inner display may be close to 7.8-inch. The phone is also expected to be quite slim when unfolded.

There are also mentions of a titanium and aluminium frame, which is in line with what Apple has been doing with its recent Pro models.

On the hardware side, the device could run on Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip and come with up to 12GB RAM. Storage options may go up to 1TB.

Camera details are still limited, but a dual rear setup is expected. One change that keeps coming up is the possible shift to Touch ID instead of Face ID for this model.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Why the price may not shock everyone

Foldable phones are already expensive, so Apple pricing its version on the higher side was expected. People who are already spending on top-end devices may not find this surprising. The bigger question will be what Apple offers at that price and how it fits into daily use.