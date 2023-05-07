Apple iPad emerges as highest-selling tablet in March quarter

comscore
    News

    Apple iPad most-selling tablet in March quarter, followed by Samsung Galaxy Tabs

    Mobiles

    Apple shipped 10.8 million iPad units with a 35.2 percent share in Q1, followed by Samsung at a 23.1 percent share and shipping 7.1 million units.

    ipadmini

    Apple, followed by Samsung, led the global tablet market in the first quarter of 2023, together making up nearly 58 percent of the market even with the changing landscape post-pandemic, a report has shown. Apple shipped 10.8 million iPad units with a 35.2 percent share in Q1, followed by Samsung at a 23.1 percent share and shipping 7.1 million units. Huawei was third with a 6.6 percent share (2 million units), according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC). Also Read - This iPhone trick will forever change how you scroll up on screen

    Worldwide tablet shipments posted a decline of 19.1 percent (year-over-year) in the first quarter of 2023, reaching 30.7 million units. The low shipment volume is now comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Shipment volume in 1Q 2023 was comparable to the 30.1 million units shipped in Q1 2019 and 31.6 million in Q1 2018. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 to get new Refreshing Lime shade

    “Tablet vendors entered the first quarter of 2023 with caution. As expected, both commercial and consumer volumes were low as the macro environment remained uncertain throughout Q1,” said Anuroopa Nataraj, senior research analyst with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. Also Read - Apple and Samsung capture 96 per cent of global smartphone operating profits

    According to the report, sell-in shipment in the first half of 2023 is expected to be low, with vendors focusing on clearing out their inventory before the launch of newer models. Chromebook shipments also continued to contract in Q1 with shipments totalling 3.8 million units for a year-over-year decline of 31 per cent year over year.

    “Despite the downturn in tablet shipments, there’s some reason for optimism as more vendors are paying attention to the space,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager. “OnePlus’ recent launch and the upcoming Pixel Tablet from Google are clear signs that there’s an appetite from the supply side,” he added.

    — IANS

    • Published Date: May 7, 2023 8:16 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Apple iPad emerges as highest-selling tablet in March quarter

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series to get back 2x portrait mode in next update

    ChatGPT maker OpenAI lost about $540 million last year

    Paytm revenue jumps 51.5 percent in Q4, riding high on loan sanctions

    Lava Agni 2 5G phone is coming this week, this is what it may cost

    Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

    Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

    We will introduce a new category every six months: SPPL CEO

    Best foldable smartphones you can buy in India right now

    In talks with SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

    Features

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video