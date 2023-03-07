comscore Apple’s iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus turn Yellow: Check details
Apple introduces Yellow coloured iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus: Check price, availability

Apple has introduced a new Yellow coloured iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

  • Apple has introduced a Yellow coloured variant of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
  • The Yellow coloured iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be up for pre-order on March 10.
  • The Yellow coloured iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be up for sale on March 14.
Image: Apple

Apple has launched its iPhone 14 series smartphones back in September last year. At the time, the two lower end models of the series, that is, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus were available in Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT) RED, Blue, and Purple colour variants. Now, six months later, the company has introduced the two iPhone models in a new Yellow coloured variant. Also Read - Are you using Apple TV? Here’s why you need to download latest tvOS update now

With today’s announcement, Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus smartphones will be available in a total of six shades, which are — Yellow, Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT) RED, Blue, and Purple. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale: Check top deals on iPhone 14, Nothing Phone (1) and more

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus pricing and availability

Apple said that Yellow coloured iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be up for pre-orders in India, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, the UK, the US starting 5AM PST (or 6:30PM IST) on March 10 and it will be available for purchase starting March 14. Also Read - Apple may bring Continuity features to its AR headset

The company also said that the Yellow-coloured variant of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus smartphones will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively.

Furthermore, the company announced that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Silicone Cases will now be available in four new colours: Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, and Iris. Lastly, Apple said that the customers who purchase iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will receive three free months of Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ with a new subscription.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus specifications

Coming to the specifications, the iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Both the phones come with a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, they have a 12MP TrueDepth camera. They are powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset and they offer up to 512GB of storage space.

Apart from this, both the phones support Spatial Audio playback, Dolby Atmos, HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG along with fast charging technology. They also feature support for advanced security features such as Emergency SOS and Crash Detection among other things.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2023 8:01 PM IST
