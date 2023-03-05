Apple sometimes introduces a new colour variant for its latest iPhone lineup long after the official launch. Now it has been rumoured that the company will launch a new Yellow colour option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models. As per a post by the Japanese blog Mac Otakara, this new colour option will be available in Spring. However, it is not yet confirmed. Also Read - K'taka govt 'disappointed' over Foxconn denying any binding agreement for investment in India

Apple iPhone 14 might get a new Yellow colour option

A report by MacRumours revealed that several sources from Apple’s PR team confirmed that the company is set to host a product briefing in the coming week. While there are chances that this meeting might be for the new colour variant, but it is not yet confirmed. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro might ditch 2 buttons for volume control

For the unversed, last year, Apple had added a new Green colour variant for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini models and an Alpine Green colour for iPhone 13 Pro models in March. Before that, iPhone 12 was launched in a Lilac colour option. Also Read - Apple's supplier Foxconn seeks chip, EV cooperation with India

This will not be the first time that the company will launch a Yellow colour variant for its iPhone lineup. Prior to iPhone 14 series, it was introduced for iPhone 11 in 2019, iPhone XR in 2018, and iPhone 5C in 2013.

Currently, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in Midnight, Blue, Starlight, Purple, and (PRODUCT)RED colour variants. The Pro models, on the other hand, were launched in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver and Space Black colour options.

Since the Pro models are already available in Gold colour option, Apple might not launch a Yellow variant for them as they will look too similar.

Apple has even started manufacturing iPhone 14 in India at Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur facility, situated on the outskirts of Chennai. In addition to iPhone 14, the company already manufactures iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 models in India. It had begin its manufacturing of iPhones in India back in 2017.