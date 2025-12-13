Apple Expected To Launch Four New iPhones In 2026: Here’s What Early Leaks Reveal

Apple may have wrapped up its 2025 lineup, but early reports suggest that 2026 could be one of the company’s busiest years yet. Multiple leaks indicate that Apple is preparing four new iPhone models for next year, and one of them may arrive much earlier than the usual fall schedule. Here’s a look at what the company is expected to unveil. Also Read: Apple Is Bringing This Change To The App Store In 2026

iPhone 17e May Arrive Early in 2026

Apple’s first release of the year is tipped to be the iPhone 17e, which will complete the iPhone 17 series. The handset is expected to succeed the iPhone 16e with several upgrades, including Apple’s new A19 chip, slimmer bezels, a shift to the Dynamic Island design, and a front camera with Centre Stage support. Also Read: Apple Could Move Selfie Camera On iPhone 18 Pro And iPhone Fold In 2026: Know The Reason

Despite the improvements, Apple is likely to keep some distinctions between the iPhone 17e and its higher-end siblings. The phone may continue with a single rear camera, miss out on ProMotion and always-on display, and skip the Camera Control button. Also Read: Apple’s Next iPhone Air Could Add Second Camera, Launch At A Lower Price

iPhone 18 Pro Series

Apple’s flagship releases – the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max – are expected later in the fall. Both models are rumoured to bring larger batteries, a next-generation A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process, and a redesigned front layout with a smaller Dynamic Island, possibly shrinking to a hole-punch cutout with Face ID sensors moved under the display.

Other upgrades being discussed include a cleaner, more seamless rear glass design, a new variable aperture camera setup, and Apple’s upcoming C2 modem.

Standard iPhone 18 May Skip 2026

Surprisingly, the regular iPhone 18 may not be part of Apple’s 2026 fall lineup. Several reports suggest that Apple is pushing the launch to early 2027 instead. If that timeline holds, the base iPhone 18 could arrive alongside the iPhone 18e and the next iPhone Air.

Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Expected in 2026

One of the most talked-about devices on Apple’s roadmap is the company’s first foldable iPhone, often referred to as the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra. The foldable is rumoured to launch in fall 2026 and could be priced at around $2,000 or more.

Leaks suggest that Apple is working with a slim titanium frame inspired by the iPhone Air, pairing it with a 7.6-inch inner foldable display and a 5.4-inch outer screen for quick interactions. The company is reportedly refining a book-style hinge that keeps the crease as subtle as possible.

Inside, the foldable is expected to run on the same A20 Pro chip that powers the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models. The device may include two rear cameras and two front-facing ones – one built into each display. Given the limited space inside a foldable, Apple is also said to be exploring Touch ID instead of Face ID for unlocking the device.