Apple 2026 iPhone Lineup: iPhone 18 Pro Models, iPhone Fold, And iPhone 17e

If leaks and analyst chatter are anything to go by, 2026 could be one of Apple's busiest iPhone years in a long time. Instead of sticking to a single predictable launch window, Apple appears to be spreading its releases across the year, touching multiple price segments and even entering a completely new category.

From a refreshed affordable iPhone to Pro models and Apple's first foldable, here's how the iPhone roadmap for 2026 is shaping up so far.

iPhone 17e

Apple is expected to kick off 2026 with the iPhone 17e, a successor to the current "e" lineup. Unlike the long gaps we've seen between earlier SE-style models, this one could arrive relatively quickly, possibly around spring.

Don’t expect a major redesign here. The iPhone 17e is tipped to focus on internal upgrades, including a newer chipset and refinements to the front camera. There’s also talk of Apple moving away from the old notch and bringing Dynamic Island-style visuals to its more affordable iPhone. The goal seems clear, keep costs in check while making the phone feel less dated.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple’s main September event is expected to remain intact, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max leading the show. Design-wise, these phones may stick closely to the current Pro look, including the wider rear camera layout introduced recently.

The bigger changes are expected inside. A new chipset built on a smaller manufacturing process could improve performance and battery efficiency. Apple is also reportedly experimenting with under-display Face ID components, which could reduce the size of visible cutouts on the front. Camera upgrades may focus more on flexibility, with rumours pointing to adjustable aperture support for better control in different lighting conditions.

iPhone Fold

The most talked-about addition is easily the iPhone Fold. After years of speculation, Apple may finally enter the foldable phone space in 2026. Early leaks suggest a book-style foldable with a large inner display and a smaller outer screen.

Apple is reportedly focusing on minimising the crease, a common complaint with foldables today. However, this device is unlikely to be cheap. Pricing rumours place it well above standard iPhones, positioning it as a niche, premium product rather than a mass-market device.