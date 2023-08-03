Microsoft has announced the rollout of Windows Copilot preview to the beta channel. Interested testers can download the preview that offers an AI-infused sidebar, which was first announced at Build 2023.

“This first preview focuses on our integrated UI experience, with additional functionality coming down the road in future previews”, the company wrote in a blog post.

Those in the beta channel who want to use this preview feature should have Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22631.2129 or higher in the Beta Channel, and Microsoft Edge version 115.0.1901.150 or higher.

Users can ask Windows Copilot a range of questions or can command it to take actions such as change to dark mode or turn on do not disturb. They can even click the “…” icon at the top right of the sidebar in Windows Copilot to submit feedback if they face any issues with the preview version.

Windows Copilot is a more integrated version of the Copilot that the company started testing in the browser in February. To start using Windows Copilot a tester has to click on the new button on the taskbar or he/she can also use WIN + C keys to launch Windows Copilot. It will use the same Microsoft account (MSA) or Azure Active Directory (AAD) account used to sign in to Windows.

Windows Copilot will show up as a side panel on the right side where it will not cover desktop content and will operate with open app windows.

Currently, the Windows Copilot Preview will not be available to all Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel as the company plans to monitor feedback and see how it lands before pushing it out to everyone.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has recently begun rolling out Bing chat to Google Chrome and Safari web browsers. A media outlet reported a new pop-up on Windows 10 and 11 that allows Bing AI access in Google Chrome. The outlet also reported some Safari users accessing Bing AI too.

WindowsLatest reports that a new pop-up on Windows 10 or 11’s taskbar lets people use Bing AI in Chrome. They tried Bing AI in Google Chrome with built-in dark mode, where the white background changes to a dark shade that looks like Microsoft Edge’s new dark theme.

Users can also change the themes from light to dark or vice versa from the Bing menu. Bing has three theme options – light, dark and system default, which detects system preference. However, Microsoft is offering limited Bing Chat capabilities in Chrome.