Microsoft has started rolling out Bing chat to Google Chrome and Safari web browsers. A media publication reported a new pop-up on Windows 10 and 11 that enables Bing AI access in Google Chrome. The publication also reported some Safari users accessing Bing AI too.

WindowsLatest reports that a new pop-up on Windows 10 or 11’s taskbar lets people use Bing AI in Chrome. They tried Bing AI in Google Chrome with built-in dark mode, where the white background changes to a dark shade that looks like Microsoft Edge’s new dark theme.

Users can also change the themes from light to dark or vice versa from the Bing menu. Bing has three theme options – light, dark and system default, which detects system preference.

However, Microsoft is offering limited Bing Chat capabilities in Chrome. Bing Chat in Chrome supports only five messages per conversation instead of 30 in Microsoft Edge. In addition to this, Bing in Chrome supports only a 2000-character count whereas it can support up to 4000 characters in Edge browser.

Furthermore, Microsoft displays a “Start exploring in Edge” prompt when users use Bing AI in Google Chrome. The “Chat now” button in the prompt opens Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft also confirmed the rollout to WindowsLatest in a statement. “We are flighting access to Bing Chat in Safari and Chrome to select users as part of our testing on other browsers,” Microsoft said in a statement.

“Bing AI will arrive in Chrome and Safari in the coming days or weeks for everyone,” it adds.

Microsoft is also working on a new feature, which is called ‘No search’. Currently, Bing searches the web whenever users ask it any question and scrapes data from multiple websites to summarise the answer from scrapped content.

Some users are unhappy with Bing’s dependence on the search engine, and Microsoft plans to change it. With the ‘no search’ feature, Bing could act more like ChatGPT and reply to users using its AI skills instead of searching the web often.

Meanwhile, Microsoft introduced a new level of Bing Chat called Bing Chat Enterprise, which the company calls ‘AI-powered chat for work’. The company says that Bing Chat Enterprise offers organisations AI-powered chat for work with business data security and that it will give full, reliable answers with references, as well as visual answers that have graphs, charts and pictures to the users in the organisations.

“With Bing Chat Enterprise, user and business data are protected and will not leak outside the organisation,” the company wrote in a blog post.