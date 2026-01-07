Lenovo Shows Off Dual Rollable Laptops With Touchscreen Controls, Expandable OLED Panels, and Premium Design at CES 2026

We have already seen saturation in Laptop technology, however, Lenovo is getting ahead this belief and introduced two new rollable concept laptops at CES 2026 with power-packed features and enhancements. Company showcased the ThinkPad Rollable XD and the Legion Pro Rollable prototypes, following the success of its first rollable model. The innovative rollable laptops showcased at CES2026 ca expand their screens on demand. The concept laptops from Lenovo are revealed with an aim in mind to bring flexible OLED technology to the forefront and the potential to more versatile computing experiences.

ThinkPad Rollable XD

Talking about the ThinkPad Rollable XD, the laptop is designed for keeping business owners in mind who needs extra screen at their real estate. The display of this laptop can gro from 13.3 inches to nearly 16 inches. It means the laptop is increasing the usable space by roughly 50% within seconds.

One of the most striking features of this laptop is the world-facing display that wraps around the top edge of the lid. This allows the rear screen to serve secondary functions. The tech giant partnered with Corning for the transparent glass cover to protect the flexible panel, nevertheless, the internal fiber cables are rolling mechanism will be displayed seamlessly.

Additionally, the laptop height can be adjusted via button or by swiping the touch screen edge, allowing the screen to seamlessly collapse or expand.

Legion Pro Rollable

The Legion Pro Rollable laptop is launched keeping gamers in mind as it offers even more dramatic expansion. It is equipped with the 240Hz OLED panel that stretches from 16 inches in Focus Mode to 21.5 inches in Tactical Mode. In addition, it can also grow to nearly two feet in Arena Mode, allowing it to behave like a portable external monitor.

The prototype of this laptop includes high-end hardware, including Intel Core processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 graphics. It also features RGB lighting on the keyboard, lid, and fan vents. While it has a flashy design, its heat management and weight remain key challenges for this concept.

Durability

The tech giant has rate the rollable laptops for up to 25,000 cycles. However, there have been reports of minor cosmetic issues like screen creasing and superficial marks during demos. Nevertheless, company says that these issues will be addresses before a commercial release. There is no official launch dates yet, however, they could be available in next few years.