Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus goes on sale in India: Check specs, price

The Infinix Y1 Plus comes with Intel's Core i3 chipset and has 65W fast charging support.

  • Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus is the company's latest budget-range laptop.
  • Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus comes with Intel's Core i3 chipset.
  • Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus has backlit LED keyboard.
Infinix launched a new laptop last week in the Indian market. The Infinix Y1 Plus is the brand’s latest laptop offering in the entry-level segment that comes with Intel’s Core i3 processor and a couple of useful features. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Review: An affordable Infinix that tries to tick many boxes

The Y1 Plus laptop has 65W fast charging and a backlit LED keyboard, which is rare in the segment. Now, the laptop has been made available for purchase online, let’s take a look at all the details. Also Read - Infinix Smart 7 with a 6000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 7,299

Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus price in India, offers, and availability

The Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus is priced starting at Rs 29,490 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The 8GB RAM + 512GB storage option is priced at Rs 32,490. Also Read - Infinix Smart 7 to launch tomorrow: Everything we know so far

However, with the PNB bank credit card offer, the device can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 27,999.

The laptop is available on Flipkart in Blue, Grey, and Silver colors.

Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus specifications and features

The Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus comes with a thin and light design. It has an aluminum alloy built and a textured back. It has a dual-tone design when including the keyboard in the mix.

The laptop sports a 15.6-inch narrow-bezel display with a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). It does not have fancy high refresh rate support. That said, it’s a 60Hz refresh rate panel.

The screen has 250 nits of peak brightness, 87 percent sRGB color gamut, and Anti Glare protection. It features a premium AG Glass touchpad and a backlit LED keyboard.

As for performance, the laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3-1005G1 dual-core processor and has Intel UHD graphics. Since it is a notebook-style laptop, it misses out on a dedicated GPU.

It has 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256/512GB of Nvme PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. It packs a 50Wh battery with support for 65W PD charging via the USB Type-C port. Infinix claims 10 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The laptop boots on Windows 11 Home OS and has a 2MP FHD webcam for video calls. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and has DTS Audio support for its stereo speakers. As for connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Coming to the ports, the laptop has a 1x USB 2.0 port, 2x USB 3.0 port, 1x HDMI 1.4 port, and 1x USB Type-C port.

  Published Date: February 25, 2023 12:44 PM IST
