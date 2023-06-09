Infinix launched the InBook X2 Slim later this month in India. The Infinix InBook X2 Slim comes with a clean and minimal design and is powered by Intel’s 11th-generation processors. Starting today, the laptop will be available for purchase in the country. Also Read - Infinix Note 30 to come with ChatGPT-powered voice assistant; specs and colors

Infinix InBook X2 Slim first sale: Price, offers, and availability

The Infinix InBook X2 Slim is priced starting at Rs 29,990 and goes all the way up to Rs 48,990. Also Read - Breaking: Infinix could integrate ChatGPT in upcoming Note 30 series

Following are the prices of all the available variants in the sale.

Intel Core i3 (8GB + 256GB HDD/256GB SSD) – Rs 26,990

Intel Core i3 (8GB + 512GB HDD/512GB SSD) – Rs 29,990

Intel Core i5 (8GB + 512GB HDD/ 512GB SSD) – Rs 36,990

Intel Core i7 (16GB + 512GB HDD/512GB SSD) – Rs 48,990

There’s Rs 1,250 off on HDFC Bank Credit card and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. The InBook X2 Slim laptop can be purchased on Flipkart.

Infinix InBook X2 Slim specifications and features

The Infinix InBook X2 Slim sports a 14-inch display with an FHD resolution. It is an IPS panel with an exact resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It has a 100 percent sRGB color gamut, 72 percent NTSC, and 300 nits of brightness. The laptop has a 14.8mm thickness and weighs 1.24 kg.

The laptop has an Aluminum alloy metal body and packs solid hardware. This time around Infinix has sought for 11th-generation Intel processors to keep the cost down. The InBook X2 Slim is available in different chip variants including Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7.

It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The laptop also has a dedicated cooling system to keep the thermals in check. It houses a 50Whr battery with 65W fast charging support via the Type-C port. It is said to charge up to 60 percent in just 55 minutes. Infinix claims a battery life of up to 9 to 10 hours.

As for connectivity, the laptop has Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, an HDMI 1.4 port, 2x USB 3,0 ports, and 2x USB Type-C ports. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting wired headphones.

The laptop has a backlit keyboard and a webcam for video calls and meetings. It also has a dual-LED light on the front for low-light conditions. The laptop boasts DTS audio that is said to offer 360-degree sound. Lastly, the laptop boots on Windows 11 operating system.