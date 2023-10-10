By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Google first released Chrome OS in 2011 and after 12 years of its initial launch, Google is now changing how Chrome OS ecosystem works by giving it extra capabilities with Chromebook Plus devices. These new devices will offer better hardware and a suite of new features and software over the existing Chrome OS devices. These new Chromebook Plus devices will come with a minimum system requirement, which will let users know what kind of hardware they are buying. In addition to this, existing Chrome OS devices that meet these minimum system requirements will automatically get upgraded with these new capabilities. Let’s look at Chromebook Plus’s minimum system requirements and the new features coming with it.
Chromebook Plus devices have to meet five minimum specifications:
CPU: Intel Core i3 and above or AMD Ryzen 7000 series and above
RAM: 8GB or more
Storage: 128GB or more
Display resolution: 1080p or better
Display hardware: IPS or better
Webcam: 1080p at the minimum, and it must support temporal noise reduction (TNR)
If you buy a new Chromebook Plus device, your device will have a minimum of these specifications and if your existing Chrome OS device has these minimum system requirements listed above, you will automatically get upgraded to Chromebook Plus capabilities.
Here is what’s new coming to ChromeOS for Chromebook Plus
Google Photos Magic Eraser
Google Photos Magic Eraser will now come pre-installed on Chromebook Plus devices. Users can use Magic Eraser to delete unwanted items from images and replace the void with AI-generated backgrounds.
Enhanced Video Calls
Chromebook Plus users will get access to enhanced videoconferencing features such as improved clarity and lighting, background noise cancellation, and blur backgrounds. Users can access these new features from the OS dialogue.
File Sync
The higher storage capacity of Chromebook Plus devices will allow users to access their files offline. That means, the files all still synced with Google Drive in the cloud, but users can access them all even when the computer is not connected to the internet.
Creator tools
New Chromebook Plus devices will now be able to work better with graphically demanding programs such as the web versions of Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Express.
