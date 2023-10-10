Google first released Chrome OS in 2011 and after 12 years of its initial launch, Google is now changing how Chrome OS ecosystem works by giving it extra capabilities with Chromebook Plus devices. These new devices will offer better hardware and a suite of new features and software over the existing Chrome OS devices. These new Chromebook Plus devices will come with a minimum system requirement, which will let users know what kind of hardware they are buying. In addition to this, existing Chrome OS devices that meet these minimum system requirements will automatically get upgraded with these new capabilities. Let’s look at Chromebook Plus’s minimum system requirements and the new features coming with it.

READ MORE Google Maps hacks: How to share your live location and trip progress

Chromebook Plus devices have to meet five minimum specifications:

READ MORE Gmail is getting new tools to protect you from spam emails

CPU: Intel Core i3 and above or AMD Ryzen 7000 series and above

RAM: 8GB or more

Storage: 128GB or more

Display resolution: 1080p or better

Display hardware: IPS or better

Webcam: 1080p at the minimum, and it must support temporal noise reduction (TNR)

If you buy a new Chromebook Plus device, your device will have a minimum of these specifications and if your existing Chrome OS device has these minimum system requirements listed above, you will automatically get upgraded to Chromebook Plus capabilities.

Here is what’s new coming to ChromeOS for Chromebook Plus

Google Photos Magic Eraser

Google Photos Magic Eraser will now come pre-installed on Chromebook Plus devices. Users can use Magic Eraser to delete unwanted items from images and replace the void with AI-generated backgrounds.

Enhanced Video Calls

Chromebook Plus users will get access to enhanced videoconferencing features such as improved clarity and lighting, background noise cancellation, and blur backgrounds. Users can access these new features from the OS dialogue.

File Sync

The higher storage capacity of Chromebook Plus devices will allow users to access their files offline. That means, the files all still synced with Google Drive in the cloud, but users can access them all even when the computer is not connected to the internet.

Creator tools

New Chromebook Plus devices will now be able to work better with graphically demanding programs such as the web versions of Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Express.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.