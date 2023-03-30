comscore Dell lnspiron 14 laptop lineup launched in India starting at Rs 64,990
Dell launches Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptops in India

Dell launches Inspiron 14 laptops in India starting at Rs 64,990.

Highlights

  • Dell announces two new Inspiron 14 laptops in India.
  • Dell Inspiron 14 range starts at Rs 64,990.
  • Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 comes in Intel as well as AMD edition.
Dell Inspiron 14

Dell on Thursday launched the Inspiron 14 laptop lineup in the Indian market. The lineup consists of two models – Dell Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 14 2-in-1. While the former comes in only one variant, the latter has Intel as well as AMD edition. Also Read - Apple among top 5 PC makers in India in holiday quarter, logs 11 percent growth

Some of the highlights of the laptop include a compact 14-inch display, Dolby Atmos support, and ExpressCharge support.

Dell Inspiron 14 laptop specifications, price, and availability

The Dell Inspiron 14 comes with a 14-inch Full-HD display with 250W nits of brightness. It is an anti-glare panel meaning the panel won’t show reflections.

It is powered by an Intel Core i7-1355U processor paired with Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics. The laptop also has 8GB/16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

It has a webcam privacy shutter and a fingerprint scanner offering added security. It has Dolby Atmos and spatial audio support.

It runs on Windows 11 out of the box. The laptop weighs 1.59 grams and is priced starting at Rs 64,990. It will be available starting from April 7 across all Dell-authorised stores in the country.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop specifications, price, and availability

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop sports the same 14-inch panel. It has FHD+ resolution and a brightness of 250 nits. Just like the vanilla Inspiron 14, the 2-in-1 model also has an anti-glare panel.

Interestingly, the laptop comes in two variants. Buyers can choose between an Intel-powered variant or an AMD-powered variant. The former variant has an Intel Core i5-1335U processor, while the latter has a Ryzen 5 7530U chipset.

The Intel variant has LPDDR5 memory and the Ryzen has LPDDR4 memory.

The laptop boots on Windows 11 out of the box and comes with some company’s proprietary apps. It has Dolby Atmos and spatial audio support. The Intel variant is priced at Rs 79,990, whereas, the AMD option costs Rs 82,190.

The laptop will be available starting from April 7 across all Dell-authorised stores in the country.

  • Published Date: March 30, 2023 7:10 PM IST
