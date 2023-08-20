Chromebook: Google is experimenting with a new wireless technology that could enable faster and more accurate data transfer and location tracking on Chromebooks. The technology is called ultra-wideband (UWB) and it is already used in some phones and tracker tags. UWB is a short-range wireless communication technology that can transfer data at speeds of up to 675Mbps and locate objects down to centimetres. It is energy-efficient, versatile, and cost-efficient. It has applications in keyless entry, automation, asset tracking, and more. According to Android Authority via Chrome Unboxed, Google is testing UWB on Chromebooks for various use cases. These include Chromebook-to-Chromebook connections, Chromebook-to-phone connections, and multi-user scenarios.

The UWB have been found in Chromium Gerrit, an open-source code collaboration tool where developers can review modifications on source code. The tests suggest that Google may be planning to introduce UWB in future Chromebooks. This could open up new possibilities for seamless and lag-free connections between devices. For example, a shared drive in a room could be accessed by multiple people without cables with UWB. Or an app could be mirrored on a Chromebook with zero lag.

However, the tests are still in the early stages and there is no guarantee that UWB will make it to the final product. Google has not officially announced or confirmed any plans to use UWB on Chromebooks.

UWB is not a new technology, but it has gained more attention recently as more devices adopt it. For instance, the Pixel Watch 2 is rumoured to have a UWB module.

