Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are not from its official launch and the company is reportedly working on a major redesign of its camera app for the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices. The new interface will feature a separate switch for photo and video modes, a revamped settings menu, and more prominent camera modes. According to screenshots shared by Android Authority, the new Google Camera app will move the settings pill from the top to the bottom-left corner of the screen, making it easier to access.

READ MORE Android 14 nears final release with Beta 5.1 update

The settings menu will also be opened by swiping up instead of down. The black strip at the bottom will now house a photo and video switcher, which will change the mode carousel above it accordingly.

The mode carousel will now appear overlaid on the viewfinder, instead of below it, for a more immersive UI. The shutter button will remain unchanged, but the front/rear camera switcher and the last shot preview will swap positions. The zoom switcher and the sliders for exposure and focus will also stay in their current places.

READ MORE Google reportedly working on AI tool that gives life advice

Some of the camera modes will also get more attention in the new UI. For example, Long Exposure and Action Pan modes will be shown separately in photo mode, instead of being hidden under the Motion tab. Similarly, Cinematic Pan mode will be renamed as Pan and displayed as a dedicated option in video mode. The video stabilization options will also get a pop-up menu with Standard, Locked, and Active options.

The new Google Camera app is expected to debut with the Google Pixel 8 series, which is rumoured to feature a 50MP Samsung GN2 sensor and a 64MP ultra-wide shooter on the Pixel 8 Pro. The devices are also said to support Staggered HDR, which speeds up the capture process, Segmentation AWB, which will apply different processing to select parts of the scene to make it more accurate and Adaptive touch, which will dynamically adjust the intensity of the flash based on the scene and should prevent overexposed shots and improve low-light photography.

It is unclear if the new Google Camera UI will be available for older Pixel devices as well.