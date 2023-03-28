Asus on Tuesday launched several new laptops in the ROG Strix Scar and Zephyrus lineup. Both lineups are powered by a mix of Intel’s 13th gen processors and Ryzen’s 7000 series processors.

The laptop range starts at Rs 2,69,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 4,29,990. Some of the highlights of the laptop series include a high refresh rate display, up to RTX 4090 GPUs, and a dedicated MUX Switch.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16, Scar 18 specs and price

The ROG Strix Scar 16 and Scar 18 come with a black-colored sleek body featuring 16-inch and 18-inch displays, respectively. The panel on the laptops features a QHD resolution and has a 240Hz refresh rate.

The duo is powered by Intel’s latest CPUs paired with Nvidia RTX 4000 series GPUs and DDR5 RAM. The laptops pack a battery that supports fast charging

The ROG Strix Scar 16 and Scar 16 both start at Rs 2,79,000.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 specs and price

The ROG Strix Scar 17 has a similar body as the Strix Scar 16 and 18. However, as the name suggests, the laptop comes with a 17-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by Ryzen 9 7945HX processors paired with Nvidia’s RTX 4080 GPUs. It has a dedicated MUX switch and an RGB logo/keyboard.

The laptop is priced starting at Rs 2,69,990.

Asus Zephyrus M16 specs and price

The Zephyrus M16 sports a 16-inch display with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. It is powered by Intel Core i9-13900H and is powered by RTX 4090 GPU.

Again, the laptop has a dedicated MUX switch with advanced Optimus support. It has DDR5 RAM clocked at 4800 Mhz. It can be expanded up to 64GB.

The Zephyrus M16 is priced at Rs 2,99,990.

Asus Zephyrus Duo M16 specs and price

The Zephyrus Duo M16 sports a 15-inch display with a QHD resolution. As the name suggests, it has a screen pad, which is an additional small screen that lets you do a lot more.

It is powered by a Ryzen 7000 series processor paired with DDR5 RAM clocked at 4800 MHz. Other specs of the laptop include a 90Wh battery with 100W PD fast charging support.

The Zephyrus Duo M16 starts at Rs 4,29,990.