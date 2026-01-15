Apple M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro Might Arrive on January 28, 2026 With Powerful Upgrades for Creators

Apple is reportedly working on a new lineup of MacBook Pro with power-packed features and enhancements. The tech giant might be planning to include a powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max. As per leaks and rumors, the company may announce these high-end laptops as early as January 28, 2026, along with its new Creator Suite subscription. While, the company has not announced anything officially, the timing has attracted the interest of tech enthusiasts who are anticipating the performance boost in the MacBook Pro series.

Apple Expected to Launch MacBook Pro Models

The MacBook Pro M5 and M5 Max models are expected to offer great performance as compared to the usual M5 models. The company might bring them in 14-inch and 16-inch screen size. In addition, they can also hold greater CPU and GPU performance without any significant architectural modifications.

Talking about the 16-inch model, this may be powered by the M5 chipset for the first time after M5 rollout. To recall, Apple unveiled its 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip in an effort to upgrade AI performance, graphics speed, and Neural Engine in October 2025. The 16-inch MacBook Pro and more expensive M5 Pro and M5 Max models did not, however, feature in that launch

Apple Creator Suite

The rumored launch date coincides with Apple’s new Creator Suite subscription, which bundles professional apps like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. This is a good strategic choice because both the software and the high-performance models of MacBook Pro are aimed at the same creative market. In the past, Apple has traditionally implemented the introduction of professional-grade hardware and software, which would justify such an announcement.

Pricing and Availability

While we don’t know the official price of the upcoming models, but we can anticipate it to be somewhere Rs 1,79,900. To recall, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the standard M5 chip is currently available in India starting at Rs 1,69,900 and is already loaded with the macOS Tahoe.

Trending Now

In case the reports are true, M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pros may be a big upgrade to creative professionals and power users who require additional CPU and graphics, as well as artificial intelligence. The users will be able to get accelerated performance, better graphics, and more versatile lineup of Mac Book Pro to complement new Creator Suite offered by Apple.