Acer has announced the two new additions to its Aspire laptop line. The Aspire Vero 16 is one of the two newly launched laptops. It is powered by the new Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel AI Boost and Wi-Fi 7 compatibility. The other laptop is Acer Aspire Go, which is available in 15.6 and 14-inch models with up to a WUXGA display, narrow screen bezels, up to 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD storage, and a suite of essential features. All these laptops are built with Microsoft Copilot in Windows 11 and recently introduced a dedicated Copilot key. Let’s look at the price, availability and features of these laptops in more detail.

Acer Aspire Vero 16, Acer Aspire Go price and availability

Acer Aspire Vero 16 (AV16-51P) will be available in North America from April for USD 749.99 (Rs 62,320 approximately), or in EMEA from March for EUR 1,199 (Rs 1,08,920). The Acer Aspire Go 15 (AG15-31P) will be on sale in North America and EMEA from February, for USD 249.99 (Rs 20,772 approximately) and EUR 529 (Rs 48,062 approximately) respectively.

The Acer Aspire Go 14 (AG14-31P) with Intel processor and the Acer Aspire Go 14 (AG14-21P) with AMD processor will both be available in North America and EMEA from March, for USD 249.99 (Rs 20,772 approximately) and EUR 549 (Rs 49,882 approximately) and USD 379.99 (Rs 31,577 approximately) and EUR 649 (Rs 58,975 approximately), respectively.

The company is yet to announce India price and availability of these devices.

Acer Aspire Vero 16 specifications

The Aspire Vero 16 is powered by the new Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with Intel AI Boost. The laptop is also equipped with 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory and supports up to 2 TB dual PCIe Gen 4 SSD of upgradable storage. It has a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and thin bezels. For connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 7 compatibility and a selection of connectivity features such as Bluetooth LE Audio, two USB Type-C ports (Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4), and an HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop comes with a 1440p QHD webcam and up to 10.5 hours on a single charge, as per the company’s claim.

Moreover, Acer has committed to carbon neutrality for the Aspire Vero 16, following international standards for carbon footprint calculation and carbon neutrality. As per the company, actions are taken at each stage of the device lifecycle to minimize its carbon footprint, and then, high-quality carbon credits will be applied to attain carbon neutrality.

Acer Aspire Go specifications

The Aspire Go laptops feature up to Intel Core i3 N-Series processors while the Aspire Go 14 also includes an AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processor option. Each model also comes with up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe Gen3 SSD. Aspire Go 14 comes with a WUXGA panel and the Aspire Go 15 with a FHD display. The devices are also integrated with Copilot in Windows. For connectivity, these models come with Wi-Fi 6.