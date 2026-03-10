How to recover WhatsApp chat history after losing your phone from Android and iPhone

Published By: Divya | Published: Mar 10, 2026, 07:36 PM (IST)
Losing a phone is never easy. Apart from the device itself, the bigger worry is often the data inside it. For many people, WhatsApp holds years of conversations, photos, and even important documents. The good part is that those chats are not necessarily lost. If you had enabled WhatsApp backups earlier, you can restore your chat history on a new phone in just a few steps. Also Read: How to create WhatsApp video stickers
Whether you are switching to a new device or trying to recover chats after losing your old one, here’s how it works. Before anything else, make sure your chats were backed up earlier. Without a backup, WhatsApp cannot restore your messages. On Android phones, WhatsApp backups are saved on Google Drive. For iPhone users, the backup is stored on iCloud. Also Read: WhatsApp Web down? Many users in India flag login issues and sync problems
You should also check a few things before starting the restore process:
If you are setting up WhatsApp on a new Android phone, follow these steps:
Once the setup is complete, your chats will appear. Media files like photos and videos may take some time to download.
For iPhone users, the process uses iCloud:
Many people realise the importance of backups only after losing their phone. Turning on automatic backups can save you from that situation.
On Android, go to Settings, visit Chats and then Chat Backup. Choose a Google account, and select how often WhatsApp should back up chats.
Similarly, on iPhone, go to Settings, and then Chats and then Chat Backup. Choose Auto Backup and choose the backup frequency.
