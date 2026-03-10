How to recover WhatsApp chat history after losing your phone from Android and iPhone

Losing a phone is never easy. Apart from the device itself, the bigger worry is often the data inside it. For many people, WhatsApp holds years of conversations, photos, and even important documents. The good part is that those chats are not necessarily lost. If you had enabled WhatsApp backups earlier, you can restore your chat history on a new phone in just a few steps. Also Read: How to create WhatsApp video stickers

Whether you are switching to a new device or trying to recover chats after losing your old one, here’s how it works. Before anything else, make sure your chats were backed up earlier. Without a backup, WhatsApp cannot restore your messages. On Android phones, WhatsApp backups are saved on Google Drive. For iPhone users, the backup is stored on iCloud. Also Read: WhatsApp Web down? Many users in India flag login issues and sync problems

You should also check a few things before starting the restore process:

Use the same phone number that was used earlier

Log in with the same Google account or Apple ID

Make sure there is enough storage space on the phone and the cloud account

If any of these conditions are missing, the restore process may not work properly.

How to restore WhatsApp chats on Android

If you are setting up WhatsApp on a new Android phone, follow these steps:

Install WhatsApp from the Google Play Store

Open the app and verify your phone number

WhatsApp will detect the backup stored on Google Drive

Tap Restore when the option appears

Wait for the process to finish

Once the setup is complete, your chats will appear. Media files like photos and videos may take some time to download.

How to restore WhatsApp chats on iPhone

For iPhone users, the process uses iCloud:

Install WhatsApp from the App Store

Verify your phone number and Apple ID

WhatsApp will detect the iCloud backup

Tap Restore Chat History

After the restore is finished, your chats should appear on the device.

Why enabling automatic backup helps

Many people realise the importance of backups only after losing their phone. Turning on automatic backups can save you from that situation.

On Android, go to Settings, visit Chats and then Chat Backup. Choose a Google account, and select how often WhatsApp should back up chats.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Similarly, on iPhone, go to Settings, and then Chats and then Chat Backup. Choose Auto Backup and choose the backup frequency.