Longer journeys can be quite boring, especially if you have a long way ahead and are travelling alone. Be it via a flight or via train, longer journeys often need reinforcements in the form a book or an active internet connection or a beautiful scenery perhaps to keep yourself engaged and prevent yourself from dying of boredom (not literally, though). But more often than not, it is not possible even to have even one of them at hand. Maybe you have little space left to carry a book or the internet connect on way is spotty (which it usually is) or maybe you are sitting at spot where the grand view is more of a scarcity, either way, sometimes it's just not possible to have enough means at your disposal to keep yourself entertained.

For moments such as these, there is Netflix. The streaming platform not only has a wide array of movies, TV shows and documentaries, but it also enables users to download them on their devices within the app so that they can watch them later when they are in an area with a spotty internet connection.

So, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can download movies and TV shows for offline viewing on Netflix. But, before that, here's what you need for this feature to work.

What you need for Netflix’s download feature to work

— iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS 9.0 or later.

— Android phone or tablet running Android 4.4.2 or later.

— Amazon Fire tablet running Fire OS 4.0 or later.

— Windows 10 (version 1709 or later) or Windows 11 tablet or computer.

— Chromebook and Chromebox computers using the Netflix app from the Google Play Store.

How to download a movie or TV show from Netflix

Step 1: Open the Netflix app and tap Downloads downward facing arrow.

— On a device running Windows 10 or Windows 11, open the Netflix app and select Menu.

Step 2: Select ‘See What You Can Download’, ‘Find Something to Download’, ‘Find More to Download’, or ‘Available for Download’, depending on your device.

Step 3: Select a TV show or movie.

Step 4: From the description page, tap the downward facing arrow.

Step 5: For TV shows, the downward facing arrow will appear next to each available episode. Android users will also see a Download Season option to download all episodes in the selected season.

NOTE: A user can have up to 100 active downloads at a time per device on as many devices included in their membership plan.

How to watch downloaded TV shows and movies on Netflix

Step 1: Sign into the Netflix app and select downward facing arrow.

— On a device running Windows 10 or Windows 11, open the Netflix app and select the menu icon, then My Downloads.

Step 2: Find the title you want to watch and select the play button.

— For TV shows, select a show, then tap the play button next to the episode you want to watch.