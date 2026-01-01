Voice Notes, AI Songs, and Video Messages: New Ways People Are Sending New Year 2026 Wishes

The personalization and creativity in the manner people deliver wishes are increasing with the arrival of New Year 2026. Rather than sending the same text messages, most of them are opting to send voice notes, AI-generated songs, and short video messages. Such formats are more human, emotional, and memorable, and the most significant fact is that these formats can be produced by any person only with a smartphone and simple applications.

AI-Powered messaging is revolutionizing the way individuals exchange greetings, wishes, emojis, and images, and Nano Banana is not an exception that is simplifying the process and making it more enjoyable. Nano Banana does not require plain text messaging, but instead allows users to compose a personalized AI desire and emojis/GIF that is more considered and interesting. It could be a birthday, festival or a simple new year greeting, but in any case, this tool will make the message so memorable with little effort.

How to Send New Year 2026 Wishes by Voice Notes

The reason behind the popularity of voice notes is that they are emotional and warm. The message sounds authentic when heard by a familiar voice particularly when friends and family are miles away.

STEP 1: To begin with, open WhatsApp, Telegram, or any messaging application.

STEP 2: Choose the personal or group to whom you would wish to send wishes.

STEP 3: Click and talk your New Year message in a clear and low voice.

STEP 4: Keep it short and heartfelt.

STEP 5: Click the button to release it immediately or slide back to cancel in case you want to record again.

AI Music Is Changing Ordinary Desires into Works of Art

AI is now assisting users to translate plain text into complete songs. This is a trend that is gaining momentum at a high pace since it puts a fun and special twist to greetings during the New Year.

STEP 1: To begin with, open an AI song or text-to-music application on your phone or the web.

STEP 2: Type in a message that is to be sent on your New Year 2026 and select the music style such as pop, melody, or acoustic.

STEP 3: Create the song and wait till the song is processed.

STEP 4: After that, save the audio file and send it through WhatsApp, Instagram, or email.

Video Messages are The Most Personal New Year Wishes in 2026

Video messages help individuals to express themselves, smile, and emotional feelings collectively. They are brought nearer to an actual conversation and are becoming the choice of special wishes.

How to send a New Year 2026 Video Message: Step-by-Step Guide:

STEP 1: Activate the camera of your phone or a social media application.

STEP 2: Recording a brief greeting, preferably less than one minute, Switch to video mode.

STEP 3: Talk normally and smile so make it warm.

STEP 4: Light filters or text can be added.

STEP 5: Save the video and share it as a message directly or you could share it as a private story.

In the year 2026, it is the technology that makes people better express themselves in the New Year. Voice records, AI songs, and video messages are not that complex but still very effective in helping the New Year wishes seem really personal and meaningful.

How to send AI Wishes with Nano Banana

STEP 1: Open Nano Banana either in your phone or on your desktop browser. Sign up or remain a guest in case the option is provided.

STEP 2: Thereafter, choose the kind of content you wish to make, a wish, emoji message or a GIF-based greeting.

STEP 3: at this point, you fill in information such as the occasion, the name of the recipient, mood and language preference.

STEP 4: Tap on generate button and allow the AI to generate your personalized message.

STEP 5: As soon as the result is released, go through it and make limited amends in case necessary.

Trending Now

STEP 6: You are ready! Last but not least, message or download the GIF and send it directly to WhatsApp, Instagram, or any other messaging app.