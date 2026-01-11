This Hidden Gmail Search Trick Can Instantly Find Emails You Thought Were Lost Forever

India’s go-to email platform is Gmail with around 350 million users which is about 62% of the total number of internet users in India. Globally, the Gmail has over 1.8 billion users. But have you ever found yourself in a situation where you have to find years-old emails from your Gmail account? And the hardest way is to be guilty of scrolling through countless old emails to find that specific message that you were looking for. But don’t worry! Today we are sharing one of the best-kept secrets which will save you from scrolling emails one after the other. The trick will revolutionize the way you search for old emails.

With this clever technique, you will be able to find the long-lost emails in your Gmail account within seconds, saving you time and frustration. For this, you just have to go to Gmail search, and give a command. Through this command, you will be able to find the oldest mail of Gmail in a pinch.

How To Find Old Emails On Gmail

STEP1: To search old emails on Gmail, first of all, you have to open the Gmail app on your smartphone.

STEP2: After this, go to the search bar to search the old mail.

STEP3: Here you can extract any number of years old mail by giving a secret command.

STEP4: If you want to search a 5-year old mail, then go to the search bar of Gmail and search by typing Older_Than:5y. Whatever old mail you want to search, you have to write Older_Than: and write that many years and then search by typing Y.

STEP5: After this, 5-year-old mail will appear in front of you.