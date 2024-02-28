Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced the much-awaited feature that allows users to search chats in a more specific way. WhatsApp users can now look for chats by choosing a data. This lets users skip the long chat history and look for chats of a specific time period. The company CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to his WhatsApp Channel to announce the feature.

He also shared a video to demonstrate the new feature. It is to be noted this was in the works for a long time and was being tested on the beta version of the app. Now, it’s finally rolling out across platforms. The feature is not only rolling out on Android and iOS, but also on WhatsApp Web and Mac desktops.

Let’s see how you can use the new feature and ease up the process of searching older messages.

To get started, make sure you update WhatsApp on your smartphone to the latest version. Once you do, follow the steps below.

Search WhatsApp messages by date on Android and iOS

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS smartphone.

Step 2: Open the chat or a chat group in which you want to search for the old messages.

Step 3: Tap on the person’s or group’s name.

Step 4: Tap on Search.

Step 5: Tap on the icon that looks like a calendar. On Android, the icon is located in the upper right corner, whereas, on iOS it is on the lower side just above the keyboard.

Step 6: Now, select the date/month/year. Once you do, tap on Jump to Date and look for all the messages of the selected date.

That’s how easily you can search messages by date on Android and iOS. Now, let’s see how you can do that on WhatsApp Web.

Search WhatsApp messages by date on WhatsApp Web

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on Chrome or the choice of your browser on PC/desktop.

Step 2: Open the chat or a chat group in which you want to search for the old messages.

Step 3: Tap on the Search icon un the upper right corner next to the three vertical dots.

Step 4: Tap on the icon that looks like a calendar. It is located in the upper right side.

Step 6: Now, select the date/month/year and you should be moved to that time period. Now, you can look for all the older messages on the selected date.

As you can see, the process for the Web is almost the same. With the launch of this feature, it is now easier for users to jump on an older date of their chats. This is useful in many situates. Let’s say you want to see what messages you sent someone on their birthday. Or, let’s say, you want to look for the instructions you were told to follow on your date of joining.