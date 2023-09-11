MotoGP Bharat 2023 in India: India is set to host the first its MotoGP or Moto Grand Prix event soon. The three-day event will be held from September 22 to September 24 at the Buddha International Circuit in Greater Noida, UP. It will witness 42 teams with more than 80 riders across categories including legends such as Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia, race it out over a five-kilometer-long track.

As far as details are concerned, the event will begin at 9AM on Friday, 8:40AM on Saturday and 9:45AM on last day of the event in India. Interested buyers can head over to BookMyShow to purchases their passes for the event. The tickets for the event will vary between Rs 800 to Rs 1,80,000 and they will be valid for the course of the three-day event. In addition to this, fans will also be able to purchase parking tickets and shuttle service for the event.

If you want to attend the upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023, here is how you can book the tickets for the event online:

How to buy MotoGP Bharat 2023 tickets in India?

Step 1: Open BookMyShow on your PC and select Delhi NCR as the city of your choice.

Step 2: Tap on the MotoGP Bharat banner on top.

Step 3: Scroll down and then click on the Book button.

Step 4: Click on All-Day-Passes option and then click on the Continue button.

Step 5: Now, select the number of tickets that you want to book. You can book a maximum of 10 tickets at a time.

Step 6: Now you will see a map of the venue along with colour-coded seating arrangement along with their pricing. Pricing varies between Rs 800 per pass to Rs 1,80,000 per pass.

Step 7: Next, click on the colour in the map where you want to book the tickets and then select your seats.

Step 8: Once you have select the seats, click on the Book button at the bottom of the page.

Step 9: Now, select if you want to avail the shuttle bus service or car or bike parking facility. Shuttle bus service prices vary from Rs 450 for one day to Rs 1200. On the other hand, car parking costs Rs 900 while bike parking costs Rs 200.

Step 10: Click on the proceed button at the bottom.

Step 11: Add your PIN code and then add your name and delivery address.

Step 12: Next, click on Tap to Proceed option.

Step 13: Select your payment option and make the payment.