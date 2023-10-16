If you have a Mac running macOS Sonoma and an iPhone running iOS 17, you can enjoy a new feature that lets you use iPhone widgets on your Mac desktop. Widgets are small apps that show you useful information from your favorite apps without opening them. For example, you can see the weather, your calendar, your reminders, and more. If you find this feature interesting and want to use it in your Mac, here is a step-by-step guide on how to use iOS widgets without them installed on your Mac.

A step-by-step guide on how to use iOS widgets without them installed on your Mac

Step 1: Make sure your Mac and iPhone are signed in with the same Apple ID.

Step 2: On your Mac, go to System Preferences > Desktop and Dock.

Step 3: Under Widgets, turn on Use iPhone widgets.

Step 4: Right-click on your Mac desktop and choose Edit Widgets.

Step 5: You will see a list of widgets that are available on both your Mac and iPhone. You can also see widgets that are only on your iPhone, such as Duck Duck Go.

Step 6: To switch to iPhone widgets, click on the From iPhone tab in the top-right corner of the widget panel.

Step 7: Select the widget size and style you want and drag it to your desktop. You can also click the green plus icon to add it automatically.

Step 8: You may need to confirm the widget on your iPhone. If so, unlock your iPhone and open the app or tap the widget that you want to use on your Mac.

That’s it! You can now enjoy iPhone widgets on your Mac desktop. You can also edit or remove them by right-clicking on them. This is a great way to make your Mac more personalized and productive.

