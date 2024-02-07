The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 on its official website – jeemain.nta.ac.in. The answer key contains the correct options for the questions asked in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) of the JEE Main 2024, which was conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2024.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key and the question papers with recorded responses from the website. They can also challenge the answer key if they find any discrepancy or error in it. The challenges can be submitted online by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The last date to submit the challenges is February 8, 2024 (up to 11.50PM. If you are interested in challenging answer to any questions, here is a step-by-step guide on how to check and challenge JEE Main Session 1 key online

A step-by-step guide on how to check and challenge JEE Main Session 1 key online

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Main 2024 at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the home-page click on the banner displaying the text ‘JEE MAIN 2024 ANSWER KEY LIVE’

Step 3: Use your login credentials such as Application Number and Date of Birth, and enter the captcha code, then click on submit.

Step 4: On the new page, you will be displayed the answer key for JEE Main 2024 session 1.

Step 5: Candidates will also find the option to raise challenges for answers where they might find discrepancies on the provisional answer key.

Step 6: After doing the necessary steps, pay the adequate amount of fee and click on submit.

Step 8: Keep a copy of the same, including the payment-slip for future reference. The NTA will verify the challenges and release the final answer key after considering the valid objections. The result of the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 will be declared on the basis of the final answer key.

