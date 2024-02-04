The National Book Trust (NBT) and the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) are all set to host the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) from February 10 to 18, 2024 at Pragati Maidan. The theme of this year’s fair is ‘Multi Lingual India’, which aims to showcase the diversity and richness of Indian languages and literature.

The NDWBF will feature over 1000 publishers from across the country and abroad, displaying books on various genres and topics. The fair will also have more than 600 literary and cultural events, such as book launches, panel discussions, workshops, seminars, poetry readings, musical performances, and storytelling sessions.

The highlight of the fair will be the special pavilion dedicated to the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasises on enhancing the language skills of children by focusing on the development of ‘listening, speaking, writing, and reading’. The pavilion will showcase books and resources that support the implementation of the policy and promote multilingualism and mother tongue education.

New Delhi World Book Fair 2024: Check dates, timings, ticket price

The fair will be open from 11 am to 8 pm every day, and the entry fee will be Rs 10 for children and Rs 20 for adults. The visitors can also book their tickets online through the official website of NBT — www.nbtindia.gov.in/ndwbf2024/. The nearest metro station to Pragati Maidan is Supreme Court (Blue line).

The NDWBF, which was started in 1972, is an annual event that attracts millions of book lovers, authors, publishers, and students from across the country and abroad. The fair provides a platform for the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and culture through books and related activities.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a ban on the services provided by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL). Effective from February 29, the ability to replenish Paytm bank accounts, FASTag, and even the Paytm wallet will be discontinued. However, users with an existing balance in their Paytm wallet will retain the ability to withdraw their funds. Once these funds are withdrawn or spent, the wallet will become unusable. Therefore, it is crucial for Paytm wallet users to move their funds to an alternate bank account. If you’re looking to transfer your funds from your Paytm wallet to another bank account, here’s a step-by-step guide to assist you.