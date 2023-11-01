iPhone users can move Chrome address bar to the bottom: Here's how

Google has announced that Chrome users on iOS can now choose to move the address bar from the top to the bottom of the screen. This option is meant to make it easier for users to access the address bar with one hand, especially on larger devices. The feature was previously available only to users who enabled a flag, but now it is rolling out to everyone.

“Starting today, you can move the Chrome address bar to the bottom of your iPhone screen. We know people prefer different address bar positions depending on the size of their hands and devices, and we took those preferences into account when building this highly requested feature,” Google said in a blog post.

If you find this feature interesting and want to use it to shift your address bar to the bottom, here is a step-by-step guide on how to move the Chrome address bar to the bottom on the iPhone

A step-by-step guide on how to move the Chrome address bar to the bottom of iPhone

Step 1: Open Chrome on your iPhone

Step 2: Long press on the address bar and select the “Move address bar to bottom”.

Or else

Step 1: On your iPhone, open Chrome.

Step 3: Tap More (three horizontal dots) and then click on Settings

Step 4: Go to Address bar and Select Top or Bottom position of the address bar.

The option to move the address bar to the bottom is similar to what Apple introduced in Safari 15 for iOS. However, Apple faced some backlash from users who complained that the new design made some features harder to access, such as Reader Mode and refresh button. Apple later reverted the changes and gave users the choice to keep the address bar at the top or move it to the bottom.

The new option will appeal to users who want more convenience and flexibility when browsing the web on their iPhones. The feature is expected to be available for all iOS users in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, If you want to browse the internet in your preferred language, Google Chrome has you covered. The browser supports over 100 languages and can translate web pages for you. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it.