If you want to keep your phone number private when making calls, you can use some simple tricks on your iPhone. Whether you need to call a company, a stranger, or a colleague, you can hide your caller ID and avoid unwanted spam or exposure. There are two ways to hide your number on your iPhone. The first one is to use a special code before dialling the number. The second one is to change a setting on your phone that will hide your number for all calls. If you find both ways interesting and want to learn how to hide your number on iPhone, here is a step-by-step guide on how to hide your number on iPhone.

A step-by-step guide on how to hide numbers on iPhone

There are two methods of hiding your number on your iPhone: using the keypad or using the settings app.

Method 1: Using the keypad

Step 1: Open the Phone app and tap Keypad at the bottom of the screen.

Step 2: Dial *67 (including the asterisk) and enter the number that you wish to call.

Step 3: Tap the green phone button to connect. Your number or contact details will not be displayed to the person receiving your call.

Method 2: Using the settings app

Step 1: Launch the Settings app on your iPhone and scroll down and tap Phone.

Step 2: Look within the section called Calls and tap Show My Caller ID.

Step 3: Toggle off Show my Caller ID.

You can repeat these steps and tap the switch to turn it back on again if you decide you don’t want to hide your number any more.

