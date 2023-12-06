If you want to surprise someone with a thoughtful gift? You can send them an app from your iPhone in just a few steps. Whether it’s a game, a productivity tool, or a fitness app, you can share your favourite apps with your friends and family easily. If you find this feature interesting and want to gift apps and games on App Store, here is a step-by-step guide on how to gift apps and games on Apple App Store

Step 1: Open the App Store on your iPhone and find the app you want to gift. You can use the Search tab at the bottom to look for a specific app by name or keyword.

Step 2: Tap on the app to open its product page. You will see the app’s icon, name, rating, screenshots, and description.

Step 3: Tap on the share icon at the top right corner of the screen. This will open a menu with various options.

Step 4: Tap on Gift App. You will be asked to sign in with your Apple ID and password if you haven’t already.

Step 5: To customize and deliver your gift, follow the steps on the screen.

Step 6: The recipient will get an email with your gift. They can claim it by clicking on the Redeem button in the email. The item will be automatically downloaded to their device.

Resend a gift

You can resend the gift if the recipient did not receive the email with the redeem button by following these steps:

Step 1: Launch the Settings app.

Step 2: Tap your name at the top.

Step 3: Tap Media & Purchases, then tap View Account.

Step 4: Enter your Apple ID and password.

Step 5: Tap Gifts to see your sent gifts.

Step 6: Tap the gift that you want to resend.

Step 7: Check if the recipient’s email address is correct. If you need to change the email address, tap it once, then tap it again and type the new address.

Step 8: Tap Resend Gift. If you don’t see Resend Gift, the gift has already been redeemed.