iPhone hacks: How to delete OTPs, 2FA codes on your iPhone

Apple powered its iPhones with a host of interesting and powerful features when it rolled out iOS 17 earlier this year. For the unversed, iOS 17 not only gives you a transcription of all your voice messages, but it also lets you record a video or audio message when someone misses your FaceTime call, hold your iPhone near someone else’s iPhone to use NameDrop, and hold two iPhone devices close together to instantly start a SharePlay session among other things. These are some of the many utilitarian functionalities that iOS 17 brings to the iPhones. In addition to these, iOS 17 also has a feature that automatically deletes One Time Passwords or OTPs and Two Factor Authentication codes once they have been used when the feature has been enabled.

This feature is particularly useful for people who frequently perform transactions online. It also makes digital transactions a lot safer. So, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can enable this feature on your iPhone. But before that, check out the list of all the iPhones that are eligible to get iOS 17:

iPhone models eligible to get iOS 17

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

How to delete auto-delete OTPs, 2FA codes on iPhone

You need to download iOS 17 on your iPhone for this feature to work. If you haven’t updated your device already, here’s a step-by-step guide of how to download iOS 17 on your iPhone:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down to the General Settings option and tap it.

Step 3: Tap the Software Update option.

Step 4: Tap on Download and Install option.

You probably have to enter your iPhone’s code at one point. Once your iPhone has restarted, you are all set to enable the auto-delete feature for OTPs. Here’s what you need to do next:

Step 1: Go to Settings app.

Step 2: Scroll down and then tap the Passwords settings.

Step 3: Now tap the Password Options.

Step 4: Turn the Clean Up Automatically toggle button on or off.