iPhone 15 series: Apple launched its much-awaited iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event last night. The all-new iPhone 15 series includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All these iPhones will be available for purchase in India. Interested buyers can pre-order any of the four models of the iPhone 15 series starting September 15 at 5.30Pm IST and they will be available for purchase on September 22. The newly launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with a stunning colour-infused back glass that has a matte texture and an aluminium frame. These iPhones have a Dynamic Island, a 48-megapixel main camera, and a new 2x zoom camera. You can also take amazing portraits and low-light photos with these iPhones, which run on the A16 Bionic chip. They have a USB‑C connector, Precision Finding for Find My, and enhanced durability features.

Coming to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, they feature aerospace-grade titanium, which is lightweight and offers a durable design. The Pro models also feature a customizable Action button, 48MP primary camera, enhanced portrait and Night mode. In addition to this, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with a new 5x telephoto camera, and A17 Pro chip for enhanced gaming and overall performance.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Plus India prices

The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will be available in India in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black colour variants and three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The iPhone 15 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs 89,900 in India.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in India in four colour variants, which include, black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes. The iPhone 15 Pro will be available in four storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in three storage variants: 256GB, 512Gband 1TB. iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 in India while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,59,900 in the country.

If you find these features interesting and want to pre-order a new iPhone 15 series, here is a step-by-step guide on how to pre-order the iPhone 15 series in India.

A step-by-step guide on how to pre-order iPhone 15 series in India

Step 1: Go to Apple India’s official website.

Step 2: Hover over the iPhone from the top menu.

Step 3: Select iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro from the drop-down.

Step 4: Scroll down and click on View Pricing.

Step 5: Choose the variant you want. If you have clicked on iPhone 15 in Step 3, you will get iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in the options, and if you have selected iPhone 15 Pro then you will get iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in the options.

Step 6: Select the desired colour and storage option.

Step 7: You can choose Apple Trade-In and answer a few questions if you want to exchange your old smartphone or you can select No trade-in.

Step 8: Select AppleCare+ coverage if you want protection against accidental damage else you can choose No AppleCare+ Coverage.

Step 9: Click Continue to proceed to the payment page.