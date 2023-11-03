Instagram has rolled out a new feature that will make it easier for users to add songs to their Reels and see their lyrics. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri today announced that Reels’s new feature will let users add song lyrics to their Reels just the way they add song lyrics to their Stories on the photo and video-sharing platform.

READ MORE Threads will soon stop forcing you to share your posts on Facebook, Instagram

“New feature alert. We’re rolling out a way to add song lyrics when editing your reels, just like you can on Stories: Tap music icon, add a song, and swipe left to manually add lyrics to reels, so hope this makes it easier to use music to express yourself. Working on more updates to get creative on reels, stay tuned,” Mosseri wrote in a post on his official broadcast channel on Instagram.

READ MORE Meta purges over 34 million bad content on Facebook, Instagram in India in September

Simply put, this feature will enable Instagram users to add song lyrics to the Reels that they share on the platform. This feature is similar to what the company has been offering in case of its Stories feature since 2019.

READ MORE Instagram may soon show you posts from paid verified users

How to add song lyrics to Instagram Reels

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: Swipe right and tap on the Reels option below.

Step 3: Now, record a Reel on Instagram.

Step 4: Next, tap the Music icon on the left side of the screen.

Step 5: Pick the song that you want to add to your reel.

Step 6: Next, swift left to manually add lyrics to the Reel.

Step 7: Tap the Next button to add description to the reel, tag people and pin a location.

Step 8: Tap the Share button to share the Reel with all your followers.

It is worth noting that this feature comes just days after the Instagram boss via another post on his official Instagram channel announced that the company was testing a new feature that would enable a user’s friends to add photos to their posts. While sharing details about the feature in development, Mosseri had said that users can turn on this feature before they share a photo carousel so that their followers or friends can submit photos and videos to approve to add to the post, which will be approved by the user before sharing on Instagram. That said, this feature is still in development phase and these is no word on when it will be rolled out to the users globally.