Meta is reportedly developing a new privacy setting that will allow Threads users to opt out of having their posts automatically shared on Facebook and Instagram. This move comes in response to the backlash from Threads users who found the company’s aggressive cross-promotion tactics intrusive. The new feature, which was discovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, is expected to provide an opt-out option for users who do not want their Threads posts appearing on their Facebook and Instagram feeds.

“#Threads is working on “suggesting posts on other apps” privacy setting,” Alessandro wrote in an X post.

This development follows Meta’s recent efforts to boost Threads’ growth by promoting Threads posts on users’ Facebook feeds. However, this strategy was met with criticism from users who use Threads differently than Facebook and did not appreciate their Threads posts being shared with their Facebook friends.

It seems that Meta is still planning to have cross-posting enabled by default. The opt-out screen states that if your profile is public, your posts may be recommended on other apps to allow people to find and follow you.

Despite the controversy, Meta seems to be continuing its efforts to increase Threads’ user base, which currently stands at about 100 million monthly users. The company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has expressed his vision for Threads to become Meta’s next billion-user service.

Meanwhile, Threads has recently introduced two new features that make it easier to follow multiple people directly from a post. Previously, the only option was to view the tagged accounts, but now you can follow them all at once. Mosseri demonstrated the feature by sharing a screen capture. When you long-press on a post, you will now see an option to ‘Follow All’ in a post. You can choose to follow all the accounts tagged in the post or select accounts individually.

Another feature allows users to copy and paste media attachments, making it easier to post and repost content. It enables users to copy text from Threads by long-pressing a post, which could be useful for those who want to capture data or statistics shared by other accounts on the platform. These new features are expected to enhance the user experience on Instagram and make it even more convenient to use.