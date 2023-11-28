If you want to keep some of your Instagram photos private, but you don’t want to delete them, you can use the archive feature. This feature allows you to hide photos from your profile and your followers, without removing them from the app. You can also unarchive them later if you change your mind. If you find this feature interesting and want to use it, here are the steps to archive and unarchive photos on Instagram

A step-by-step guide on how to hide photos on Instagram without deleting them

Step 1: Open the Instagram app and go to your profile page.

Step 2: Tap on the photo that you want to hide and select the three-dot icon at the top right corner.

Step 3: Choose “Archive” from the menu that appears. This will move the photo to a hidden folder that only you can access.

Step 4: To view your archived photos, go back to your profile page and tap on the hamburger icon at the top left corner.

Step 5: To restore an archived photo, tap on it and select “Show on Profile” from the menu that appears. This will bring the photo back to your profile page.

Meanwhile, Instagram is a popular social media app that lets you share photos, videos, stories, and messages with your friends and followers. But sometimes, you may need some peace and quiet from the endless notifications and messages that Instagram sends you. That’s why Instagram has a feature called Quiet Mode. Quiet Mode lets you mute your Instagram notifications for a while, up to 12 hours. You can also choose the time and length of Quiet Mode according to your needs.

If you want to enjoy some peace and quiet, you can turn on Quiet Mode on Instagram. This will change your activity status to a moon icon, and anyone who messages you will see that you are in Quiet Mode. They will also get an automatic reply that says you are not getting their message notifications. This way, you can tell your friends that you need some personal space and avoid unwanted interruptions. If you are interested in this feature and want to try it, here is a guide on how to activate Quiet Mode on Instagram.