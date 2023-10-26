Music is an essential element of any Instagram Reel or post. It can make your content more appealing and catchy. Some Instagram Reels become popular because of the music they use. If you want to add music to your Instagram Reels or posts on Android and iPhone, you can follow this guide. We will show you how to add music to your Instagram content step by step.

A step-by-step guide on how to add music to your Instagram Reels

Step 1: Launch the Instagram app and select Reels from the camera menu.

Step 2: Tap on the Audio button at the top and browse or search for a track you like.

Step 3: Adjust the timeline to choose the part of the track you want to use and tap Done.

Step 4: Edit your reel and add a caption, cover, tags, etc. Then tap Share to post your reel with music or original audio.

A step-by-step guide on how to add music to your Instagram posts

Step 1: Choose a photo and edit it as usual. Tap Next to go to the caption screen.

Step 2: Tap Add music below the geotag. You can also select one of the suggested tracks.

Step 3: Browse or search for a song from Instagram’s music library. You can also see your saved tracks from Reels or other posts.

Step 4: Pick a clip duration from 5 to 90 seconds. Tap Done and drag the bar to the part of the song you want to play. Tap Done again.

Step 5: Add a caption and any other details. Then post your photo with music!

Meanwhile, Instagram is a platform where you can share your passions and projects with others. Whether you are a marketer, a small business owner, an influencer, or a consumer, you can use Instagram to connect with your audience and showcase your work or hobbies. If you have more than one Instagram account, you can easily switch between them on your iPhone or Android phone without logging out and in. You can add and manage up to five Instagram accounts on your mobile device. To do this, you need to have Instagram version 7.15 or later on your phone. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it.