Instagram is a popular platform for marketers, small businesses, influencers, and consumers. You can use it to showcase your interests as well as your professional or creative pursuits. You can easily switch between multiple Instagram accounts on your iPhone or Android phone without logging out and in. You can add and manage up to five Instagram accounts on your mobile device. To do this, you need to have Instagram version 7.15 or later on your phone. You can update Instagram from the Google Play Store or the App Store. If you find this feature interesting and want to use it on your Instagram account, here is a step-by-step guide on how to use multiple Instagram accounts on the mobile app.

A step-by-step guide on how to use multiple Instagram accounts on the mobile app

Step 1: Open Instagram on your phone and go to your profile by tapping the silhouette icon in the bottom right of the app.

Step 2: Tap the three horizontal lines in the upper-right corner and open Settings and Privacy.

Step 3: Scroll down to the Login menu and select Add account.

Step 4: Tap Log in to your existing account if you already have another Instagram account, or create a new one from the same menu.

Step 5: Enter your phone number, email, or Instagram username and password and tap Log in.

Step 6: You have successfully added another account to your Instagram app. You can now switch between them without logging out and logging back in.

Step 7: To switch between accounts, long tap the profile thumbnail in the bottom right of the app and select the account you want to use. Alternatively, you can go to your profile and tap the down arrow icon next to your username and select another account from the list.

Step 8: You can add up to five accounts on the Instagram mobile app. You can also see unread notifications for each account from the same menu.

