Instagram broadcast channels rolling out globally: How to create your own broadcast channel

Instagram's 'broadcast channels' feature is rolling out to everyone globally. Earlier the feature was available in select regions.

Highlights

  • Instagram is officially making the broadcast channels available to more people.
  • Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the feature is now rolling out globally.
  • Broadcast channels allow users to send messages or updates to their followers.
Instagram broadcast channels

Instagram

Instagram is rolling out broadcast channels worldwide. The feature allows creators or users to create a channel to share all the official announcements and updates with their followers. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg plans to put AI features into Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to his own broadcast channel to share the aforesaid announcements. He also shared some notable channels to join on the platform. Also Read - Meta unveils what Instagram's Twitter rival will look like

For the unversed, the feature was released back in February this year in the US and was then gradually rolled out in other regions to more people. Now that the feature is reaching more users, we expect more channels to be created. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg told to protect kids on Instagram or face heavy sanctions

The feature works similarly to Telegram channels where the channel owner can send messages but no one can reply. However, similar to Telegram channels, people can react using emojis in an Instagram broadcast channel.

The channel creator can share images, videos, and even polls to get feedback. Voice notes can also be shared with followers.

“Once a creator gets access to broadcast channels and sends the first message from their Instagram inbox, their followers will receive a one-time notification to join the channel. Anyone can discover the broadcast channel and view the content, but only followers who join the channel will receive notifications whenever there are updates,” noted Meta’s blogpost.

How to create Instagram broadcast channel

Creating broadcast channels is a simple process. Follow the steps below to create your Instagram broadcast channel.

Step 1: Open Instagram. Make sure the app is updated to the latest version.

Step 2: Open DMs by tapping the messages icon at the top right corner. You can also swipe from right to left to open DMs.

Step 3: Now, tap on the create button at the top right corner. You can recognize it with the pencil icon.

Step 4: Tap on the ‘Create a broadcast channel’ option.

Step 5: Add a good channel name, decide whether to show the channel on your profile page, and then tap on Create broadcast channel.

Now, you should have your own Instagram broadcast channel where you can send all the updates to your followers.

It is worth noting that Instagram broadcast channels were originally meant for creators. This way, all creators and artists can update their followers about their upcoming content and events. Interestingly, now companies and individuals with more followers can also create their own Instagram broadcast channels.

Meta is planning to bring broadcast channels to Facebook and Messenger soon. While it does that it is working on more features for  broadcast channels like AMA and the ability to bring another creator into a channel for discussion.

  • Published Date: June 16, 2023 9:40 AM IST
