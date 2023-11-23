Just four days after the conclusion of the ODI World 2023 final, Team India is all set for their next assignment. India will play a 5-match T20 series against Australia. The first match of the series will be played in Visakhapatnam on November 23. Both teams have made changes to their squad as many senior players are not participating in this series. Indian cricket team management will also test a few young talents who have performed well in IPL as the T20 World Cup is scheduled for next year.

READ MORE India vs Australia T20 series: How to watch livestream

On the Indian side, Surya Kumar Yadav is the only player from the World Cup final playing 11 squad. He also happens to be the captain of the Indian team in this series. Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna are the other members of the World Cup squad who will play for India in this series. On the Australian side, Travis Head, who blasted a century in the World Cup final and Glenn Maxwell who emerged as a match-winner for Australia against Afghanistan in the World Cup semi-final are also part of the squad. The Australian side will be led by Matthew Wade in the absence of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh.

READ MORE Top most streamed events on OTT in India

Other members of the Indian team playing against Australia include Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jitesh Sharma.

READ MORE Top most streamed events on OTT in India

Members of the Australian squad include Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson and Aaron Hardie.

How to watch India vs Australia T20 livestream

The India vs Australia 1st T20I will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels. It will be also livestreamed for free on the Jio Cinema app.

Other matches of the series are as follows: