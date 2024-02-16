YouTube now lets you add music video to your Shorts: How to use it

YouTube just gained a nifty trick that will give users more interesting tools for making Shorts, on the company’s own version of short-form vertical videos. The company today announced a new feature called Remix that will let users add music videos from their favourite artists to their own Shorts. This development is particularly important as it comes shortly after the Universal Music Group pulled its entire catalogue from TikTok removing songs and videos from popular artists such as Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande from TikTok videos. YouTube, on the other hand, has scaled up its efforts with Remix giving TikTokers or TikTok users a lucrative deal to shift their base to YouTube Remix.

So, how does YouTube’s new feature work?

Well, as YouTube wrote in a blog post, Remix brings four new tools — Sound, Green Screen, Cut and Collab — for users who make Shorts on the platform. Users can use either one or all of these tools to add a music video to make their Short creative. Here is everything you need to know about these new tools:

— Sound: This feature lets users take just the sound from the music video and use in their Short.

— Collab: This tool lets users create a video alongside the music video. YouTube says that users and their friends can do the choreography side-by-side with the artist in the Short.

— Green Screen: Similarly, this tool lets users use the music video as the background to their Shorts so that they can film their real-time reaction to their very first listen.

— Cut: This feature lets users cut a five-second-long clip and add it to their Shorts.

How to use YouTube’s Remix feature in Shorts?

Here is a step-by-step guide of how to use YouTube’s new Remix feature in Shorts:

Step 1: Open the music video that you like and tap the Remix button that appears next to the Share button.

Step 2: Now you will see the four tools that we mentioned above. Pick the one that you like.

Step 3: Record your own video and tap the publish button.