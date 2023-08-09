WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to share their screens during a video call. It enables users to easily show a live view of their screen to one or more persons on the call.

Screen sharing can be useful for various purposes, such as showing documents, pictures, videos, or apps to other participants. It can also help with troubleshooting, teaching, or collaborating on projects.

The feature also supports landscape mode for video calls, allowing users to rotate their devices and view the shared screen in a wider aspect ratio. It has started rolling out on Android, iOS, and Windows Desktop in a phased manner.

READ MORE How to buy and install a new Airtel Xstream AirFiber connection

The instant messaging platform has been adding new features and improvements to its video calling service, which has seen a surge in usage amid the pandemic. WhatsApp’s screen-sharing feature is rolling out gradually to all users across the world. Users can update their app to the latest version to use this new functionality.

If you find this feature interesting and want to use this feature, here is a step-by-step guide on how to share your screen on WhatsApp video call.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to share your screen on WhatsApp video call:

Before starting, make sure you and the person you want to share your screen with have the latest WhatsApp beta version installed on your Android devices.

Step 1: Start a WhatsApp video call with the person you want to share your screen with. You can do this by tapping on their display picture and then on the video icon in the chat window or by going to the Calls tab and selecting their contact.

Step 2: Once the video call is connected, you will see a new screen-sharing icon on the bottom navigation bar where the video controls are. It looks like a phone with two arrows pointing outwards. Tap on this icon to start screen-sharing.

Step 3: You will see a prompt asking you to confirm that you want to share your screen with WhatsApp. It will also warn you that everything on your screen, including sensitive information like passwords, will be visible to the other person. Tap on Start now to begin screen-sharing.

You can now navigate to any app or screen on your phone and the other person will be able to see it live on their device. You can also switch between portrait and landscape mode for a better viewing experience.

Step 5: To stop screen-sharing, go back to the WhatsApp video call and tap on Stop sharing to end screen-sharing.