How to send short video messages on WhatsApp: Step-by-step guide

WhatsApp is not only the easiest way to send text messages, but it also lets you communicate better through videos. For a long time, WhatsApp has supported recording and sending videos to contacts. To send a video, you can either tap the camera icon to start recording a video before sending it or just choose one from your phone gallery. But sometimes you need to record short videos quickly. WhatsApp’s new feature lets you do that, eliminating the extra steps from the video recording process. Also Read - WhatsApp beta users can now use new media picker on Android

Rolling out to select users initially, the short video recording feature is available as an alternative to the voice message recording button. That microphone icon you see next to the chat box inside a WhatsApp chat changes to a video recording button with a single tap. That makes it not only an easier process, but also a simpler one for anyone who does not like delving deep into WhatsApp settings to find more features. Also Read - WhatsApp expands rollout of new Community entry point in iOS app

This is how you can send short video messages on WhatsApp on Android

— Open WhatsApp and go to a chat you want to send the video to. Also Read - WhatsApp brings new crop tool for the drawing editor on desktop

— If your WhatsApp version is up to date and your account has received the video recording feature, you will be able to send video messages. To check, just tap the mic button next to the chat box.

— If the button changes to a video camera icon, you have access to the feature.

— To begin recording, tap and hold the button to begin recording. You can keep holding the button to continue recording or slide upwards to lock the recording — just like you do with audio recording.

— You can switch the camera view between front and rear, depending on what you want to record.

— Keep in mind that video messages can only be up to 1-minute long. A progress bar runs around the video recording circle to let you know the progress. The video recording also records the audio.

— After you have recorded the video, hit the paper plane icon to send it to the chat.

— A circle appears in the chat with a preview of the video. Tapping it enlarges the circle and starts playing the video with audio on.