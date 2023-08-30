Rakhi stickers on WhatsApp: Raksha Bandhan is the festival of love and bond between brothers and sisters. It is celebrated across India and abroad with great enthusiasm. Sometimes due to work, health or any other compulsion, it is not possible for brothers to meet their sisters and vice versa. But instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp allow people to exchange messages with their dear ones. Thousands of messages are exchanged across India and abroad via WhatsApp on this occasion. WhatsApp also has a variety of stickers for Raksha Bandhan that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Users can also create their own stickers using a Sticker Maker App. However, iOS devices do not support third-party stickers for Raksha Bandhan.

If you are also a WhatsApp user and want to send your siblings some unique and fun stickers, and GIFs to express your feelings this Raksha Bandhan, here is a step-by-step guide on how to send Rakhi stickers to your siblings on WhatsApp.

A step-by-step guide on how to send Rakhi stickers to siblings on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers.

Step 2: Choose an app of your choice and install it.

Step 3: Open the app and select the sticker pack you want to add to WhatsApp.

Step 4: Tap on the Add to WhatsApp option and confirm.

Step 5: Open WhatsApp and tap on the emoji icon to access the stickers.

Step 6: Select the sticker you want to send and tap on it.

WhatsApp for iOS devices does not allow third-party stickers of Raksha Bandhan. If you are an iOS device user, you can create your own Rakhi stickers using a Sticker Maker App.

To send GIFs on WhatsApp, users need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap on the attachment icon.

Step 2: Select Gallery and then GIFs.

Step 3: Choose a GIF from the available options or search for one using keywords.

Step 4: Tap on the GIF you want to send and add a caption if you want.

Step 5: Tap on the send button.

