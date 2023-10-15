We use several accessories along with our iPhones every day. Whether it’s an Apple Watch, a fitness band, AirPods, or some Bluetooth speaker, checking the paired device’s battery before it drains away is necessary. That’s because you do not want your AirPods to be completely dead or your Apple Watch to run out of juice while you check time on it.

Well, widgets on iPhones are cool ways to see and do quick things, including seeing the battery percentage of paired devices. That said, you can easily see the battery percentage of your Apple Watch, AirPods, and other connected devices on your iPhone’s home screen. Apple allows you to glance at four or more paired devices on the widget.

How to see battery of Apple Watch, AirPods on your iPhone

Let’s see how you can bring up the ‘Batteries’ widget on the home screen of your iPhone so that you can glance at it and never run out of battery on any of your paired gadgets.

Step 1: Unlock your iPhone and stay on your phone’s home screen.

Step 2: Press and Hold on an empty area on the screen to bring up the edit page. Once you do this, all the apps on the home screen will start to jiggle.

Step 3: Now, while in the edit mode, tap on the Plus icon at the top left corner to open the widgets menu.

Step 4: Scroll down and look for the ‘Batteries’ widget and tap on it.

Step 5: Select the type of the widget. There are three options, the first one doesn’t really show any information. The second and the third form of the widget does show the battery percentage on the paired devices. So select any of those.

Step 6: Once you select the widget, it should pop up on your home screen. You can tap and hold on to it to move it anywhere. Now, you will be able to see the battery percentage of all paired accessories.