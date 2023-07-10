Accidents are very common during the monsoon. Here is a guide on how to report accidents, road closures, waterlogging and more on Google Maps, Mappls.

Monsoon is one of the most anticipated seasons in India. It brings about 70-80 percent of annual rainfall to the country and a lot of activities including agriculture are dependent on it.

As global temperatures are rising, their impact can also be seen on Monsoon. Intense rainfall in short duration during monsoon has become a common phenomenon. The current infrastructure of the country is not able to cope with these kinds of extreme weather events, which lead to waterlogging, road caving, landslides and in some cases the amount of water flowing through the river is so powerful that it washes away the bridges along with it.

Due to these reasons, accidents have also become very common during the monsoon but thanks to modern technology, people can report accidents, road closures, waterlogging and more on platforms such as Google Maps and Mappls and can save lives.

If this sounds interesting to you and you also want to report road closures, waterlogging and more on Google Maps or Mappls, here is a step-by-step guide on how to report accidents, road closures, waterlogging and more on Google Maps, Mappls.

On Google Maps

Step 1: Open Google Maps on your phone and enter your destination.

Step 2: Start the navigation and swipe up from the bottom bar that shows your route information.

Step 3: Tap on the Add a report button that appears below the map.

Step 4: Select the type of incident you want to report from the list of options.

Step 5: Confirm your report and Google will alert other users travelling nearby.

On Mappls

Step 1: Open the Mappls app on your phone and tap the Post on Map icon from the Quick Access section that appears on the bottom half of the screen.

Step 2: Here, you will see several categories like Traffic, Safety and Traffic Violation. Tap on the category and choose the type of incident you want to report.

Step 3: Now, click on the edit button on the right of the Search or choose location from map option and select the location. Users can also add descriptions and images of the incident they want to report and even hide their names.

Step 4: After you add the information, tap on the Done button and Mappls will start sharing it with others.