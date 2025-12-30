If you are someone who relies on buses, metros and local trains in India, then the Mappls app is all set to make the commute easier for you. Google Maps’ rival, Mappls, the navigation app developed by MapMyIndia, has announced a new feature that brings multimodal public transport routes directly into the app. Also Read: Forgot Where You Parked? Google Maps Can Help You Find Your Car

With this update, Mappls app will now show you bus, metro, and rail routes, which will avoid the need to access multiple apps or websites to understand how to get from one location to another. How exactly will it work? Read on. Also Read: How To Take Google Maps Anywhere Without Internet

Mappls App Update: What’s New?

Mappls app’s latest update brings a feature which lets you check the public transport routes include buses, metros, and rail. Moreover, it will show you stations, stops, and interchange points as well as the route combinations that involve switching between different modes.

In simple terms, the Mappls app will help you plan a journey which requires multiple public transports instead of one, or a private vehicle navigation like Google Maps or Apple Maps. It may not sound useful for all users, however, it will surely be a useful addition to the app for office commuters or students who prefer public transport.

Who Can Access It?

If you are wondering who all can access it, then know, Mappls has announced that the multimodal public transport routes feature is available in select Indian cities at the time of launch. Mappls has confirmed that it will expand coverage to more cities over time. Currently, it is available in:

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Indore, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Jaipur, Kochi, and Bhopal.

Trending Now

Right now, the feature is live on iOS and web versions of the Mappls app. Which means, Android users will have to wait a little longer, but the company has assured that an Android rollout is planned in the near future. This feature also builds on Mappls’ existing tools, such as real-time traffic updates, turn-by-turn navigation, safety alerts, and intelligent routing.