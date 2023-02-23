Facebook is more than just a social media application at this point. It lets users do a lot of different things, some of the examples are — letting you set up your store, raise money, create events, etc. Also Read - Meta restores Donald Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram after 2-year suspension

However, Facebook's core feature was and has always been creating friends and sharing thoughts with them — basically posting content, sharing ideas, and more.

That said, Facebook has been updating the platform to offer more tools for users to post their thoughts and ideas. A while back, Facebook got the ability to post GIFs.

Now, GIFs are a great way of getting starting a conversation. If you post GIFs on Facebook, there are greater chances that your friends and followers will reply with another GIF, letting you spice up things.

While GIFs are available on Facebook for a while, not everyone knows how to access them and post them. In this article, we’ll show you how you can post a GIF on Facebook in a few simple steps.

Post a GIF on Facebook on desktop

Step 1: Open Facebook on your browser on your desktop.

Step 2: Tap on the Home option on the left sidebar.

Step 3: Now, you should see the ‘What’s on your mind’ section that will let you post on the platform. Click on it and select the Default audience in case it asks. Then tap on the three dots (More option) next to the flag.

Step 4: You should now see the GIF button. Tap on it.

Step 5: Search for a GIF in the search bar above and select the GIF.

Step 6: Lastly, tap on Post. (In case you have anything to say along with the GIF you can write it down and then tap on Post.)

Post a GIF on Facebook on mobile

Step 1: Open Facebook on your mobile device.

Step 2: Tap on ‘What’s on your mind’ at the top to start posting.

Step 3: Now, tap on GIF from the list options.

Step 4: Search for a GIF in the search bar above and select the GIF.

Step 5: Tap on Post.

That’s how easily you can post a GIF on Facebook.