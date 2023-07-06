Gmail allows users to delete mail based on specific dates, email addresses, and labels. Here is a guide on how to mass delete emails in Gmail.

We all receive emails throughout the day. Many of these emails are just promotional stuff and some are from the services that we have subscribed to a long time back and now they are not relevant to us.

Many of us don’t delete these useless emails regularly and keep ignoring them till the day Gmail says, ‘Your storage is almost full”. So, if you are one of us and want to get rid of your emails, you don’t need to delete them one by one. Gmail allows users to delete mail based on specific dates, email addresses, and labels.

If you also want to delete emails of certain characteristics of Gmail, here is a step-by-step guide on how to mass delete emails in Gmail.

Before we start, it is worth noting that these steps apply to the web version of Gmail.

A step-by-step guide on how to mass delete emails in Gmail

By sender’s email address

Step 1: Log in to your Gmail inbox.

Step 2: In the search bar, type from:[sender email address] and press Enter.

For instance, if you want to delete all emails from ramesh.kumar@gmail.com, type from:ramesh.kumar@gmail.com.

Step 3: Select all found messages by clicking the checkbox at the top left corner of the screen.

Step 4: Click Select all conversations that match this search if you want to delete all messages from this sender across all folders.

Step 5: Click the Delete button.

Before a specific date

Step 1: Open Gmail and sign in to your account.

Step 2: In the search box, type before:YYYY/MM/DD and replace YYYY/MM/DD with the date you want to delete emails before.

For instance, if you want to delete emails before July 1, 2023, type before:2023/07/01.

Step 4: Press Enter to perform the search.

You will see a list of emails that match your criteria.

Step 4: Select the checkbox at the top left corner of the list to select all the emails on the current page.

If you have more than one page of results, click Select all conversations that match this search at the top of the list to select all the emails in your search.

Step 5: Click the Delete icon at the top of the list to move all the selected emails to the Trash folder.

Delete read or unread emails

Step 1: Open your Gmail account and sign in if needed.

Step 2: In the search box at the top, type label:read or label:unread depending on which emails you want to delete.

Step 3: Press Enter to perform the search.

This will display all read or unread messages in your inbox.

Step 4: Select the checkbox at the top left corner of the list to select all the emails on the current page.

If you have more than one page of results, click Select all conversations that match this search at the top of the list to select all the emails in your search.

Step 5: Click the Delete icon at the top of the list to move all the selected emails to the Trash folder.