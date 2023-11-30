Like capturing people in motion? Or, like the Live Photos feature on iOS? Well, you can capture motion images and create GIFs out of them on Android. GIF is a format that is a combination of images and frames in a single file, which allows users to capture a memory in a snap.

If you own a Google Pixel smartphone or have a Samsung device, shooting motion photos is an easy thing and that will further allow you to make GIFs. Motion photos are made for users who want to capture something in motion. This will allow them to either create a GIF-like photo or a video. Creating the former is what we will show you in this article.

Make GIFs on Google Pixel devices

Step 1: Starting with Google Pixel phones. Turn on the Camera app on your smartphone.

Step 2: To capture a picture in motion, we’ll be using Pixel’s Top Shot feature. To do that, tap on the Settings button in the top left corner.

Step 3: Now, keep the More Light option to None (Pixel doesn’t let you capture motion photos when the flash is on, hence, this step).

Step 4: Then, tap on More settings.

Step 5: Click on Advanced.

Step 6: Turn off the Social media depth features slider and go back to the main Settings again.

Step 7: Now, turn on Top Shot so that your camera can detect motion and capture it.

Step 8: Tap on the shutter once to take a motion photo.

Step 9: Now, it’s time to export that motion photo to a GIF. To do that, open the Google Photos app.

Step 10: Open the photo and tap on three dots on the side to open a menu.

Step 11: Scroll down and tap on the Export option.

Step 12: Once you tap on export, it will ask for the format in which you want to export the motion photo. Select GIF and tap on Export. Your GIF should now be ready to share.

Make GIFs on Samsung Galaxy devices

Step 1: Open the Camera app on your Samsung smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on Motion Photo in the top right corner to turn it now.

Step 3: Once you follow these two steps, you are ready to click a motion photo. Tap on the shutter to click a motion photo.

Step 4: Now, open the Google Photos app and follow all the steps as mentioned from Pixel’s guide (start from Step 9).